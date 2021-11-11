What’s hot on the web this morning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Our top trending stories today include: Kroger of Michigan launches a hunger campaign, East Lansing is named number four Best Small Sports City and The Hershey Company buys Dots Pretzels.

Kroger of Michigan Launches Hunger Campaign

Kroger of Michigan and Kroger Zero Hunger, Zero Waste Foundation are beginning the Hunger Ends Here Campaign, in hopes to feed families in need.

Shoppers have the opportunity to give to the organizations through, “virtual food boxes” for $10 at any register.

Customers can also engage in the campaign by rounding up to the nearest dollar, or adding $1 or $5 to their total.

According to Kroger, every dollar donated creates approximately 10 meals for the community.

Donations will benefit local food rescue organizations and several food banks.

For every food box, seven donations of the most requested food items will be made, including quick oats, long grain rice, peanut butter and canned tuna.

Individuals can donate and engage in the campaign, until Dec. 7.

East Lansing is Named Number Four Best Small Sports City

East Lansing has recently been named the number four best small sports city by WalletHub.

Those ranked higher than East Lansing in the category are Clemson, West Point and Fayette.

East Lansing is known for being home to the Michigan State University Spartans (MSU). MSU is currently ranked eighth in the nation in the AP Top 25 college football rankings.

MSU’s basketball team has also been successful. They have made the NCAA tournament 23 straight seasons.

The Spartans are one of the few universities in the country that has had a basketball and football program among the best in the nation.

The Hershey Company Buys Dots Pretzels

The Hershey company has now announced it’s buying Dot’s Pretzels.

Hershey says, Dot’s Pretzels are the fastest growing U.S. pretzel brand and a perfect complement to their growing salty snacking portfolio.

Dots Pretzels began more than a decade ago. Dot Henke, the founder, originally created the pretzels in her home as a special snack for her family, friends and neighbors to enjoy. The recipe grew popular quickly.

The company firmly stands by ensuring that each bag of Dot’s Pretzels tastes as if it were made in Dot’s home kitchen using her original secret formula.

“I created my pretzels to share with those people closest to me and have built the business with the idea of sharing them with everyone. With Hershey behind this amazing brand, I am confident that anyone who would like to enjoy these deliciously bold pretzels will have the opportunity.” Dot Henke, Founder of Dots Pretzels

Hershey’s saw the popularity and thought the opportunity would be a perfect way to reach new consumers.