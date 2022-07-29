LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always, we looked at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

West Lansing restaurant celebrates 100 years in business

Harry’s Place bar and grill restaurant is celebrating 100 years in business this weekend. The restaurant first opened back in 1922.

On Saturday, the restaurant is hosting a day-long celebration of the milestone from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

People can come out and enjoy live music, drinks, and food specials all day long.

Harry’s Place is best known for its family-friendly environment. Owners say they specialize in pizza, subs, sandwiches, chicken dinners, drinks, and more.

Lost cat makes a 40-mile journey alone to owner’s new home

One family was devastated after losing their cat when moving to their new home, but to their surprise, the cat traveled 40 miles all the way there.

The journey started with the family moving to West Virginia from Bridgeport.

As moving trucks were being loaded, the family’s cat, Oliver, got away.

After several weeks of searching, their furry friend (Oliver) showed up all the way in West Virginia on their neighbor’s front steps.

“He sees me coming (to him), and he starts running to me,” said Halie Kutscher (Owner) “We’re running to each other like a slow-motion-movie scene, and he lets me scoop him right up.”