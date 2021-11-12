What’s hot on the web this morning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Authorities nationwide are warning residents and businesses of mail theft, Betty White is turning 100 years old and Mutual Insurance Agency is offering a fan $1,000 to binge watch her classics and there is a Santa shortage nationwide.

Here’s a look at what’s trending online:

Authorities Nationwide are Warning Residents and Businesses of Mail Theft

Authorities nationwide are now warning residents and businesses not to place envelopes containing money or checks inside of United States Postal Service (USPS) collection boxes.

Detectives say they have received many reports recently of individuals breaking into the blue boxes, and trying to steal any cash or checks they find.

Individuals have also complained about thieves raising the amount on the check and syphoning the funds from their victims’ bank accounts.

USPS Strategic Communications Specialist Steve Doherty says that new, smaller USPS blue drop box’s are in the works to help prevent theft.

“While the plan was to eventually replace all of the older style boxes with this new version, it would take some time given the thousands of blue collection boxes nationwide. Since these boxes also make the practice of mailbox fishing more difficult, scheduling priority was given to areas where those instances occurred.” Steve Doherty, USPS Strategic Communications Specialist

USPS is advising local residents that have to pay a bill or send someone a check to drop it off directly at the post office, use a mailbox at home or pay the bill online.

Detectives also noted that residents should stray away from making payments with gift cards and be cautious of making transactions on sites such as PayPal from unreliable websites.

If you are a victim of mail theft, officials say, contact your local police department or the USPS.

Mutual Insurance Agency is Offering a Betty White Fan $1,000 to Binge Watch Her Classics in Celebration of Her Upcoming 100th Birthday

One of America’s most beloved actresses, Betty White is turning 100 soon on Jan. 17, 2022.

To celebrate the big 100 milestone, Mutual Insurance Agency is looking to pay someone $1,000 to binge watch 10 hours of her classics.

The agency says they are looking for someone who adores White. The fan who is chosen is required to document their binge watching experience on social media.

“This candidate is probably already planning to binge 10 hours of her classics, but now they get paid to do it,” the company said.

The company is currently accepting applications.

Applicants have to be at least 18-years-old and a United States resident.

The $1,000 winner will also be given a DVD player and a “curated selection of Betty White DVDs.”

Nationwide Santa Shortage

The holidays are upon us and many kiddos might not be able to see Santa Claus this year. Across the nation, there is a Santa shortage.

Hiresanta.com books Santa’s for events and head elf, Mitch Allen said there are about 15 percent fewer Santa’s this year. The demand however is 120 percent over pre-pandemic levels.

There are many reasons, he said, including aging out, but COVID-19 appears to be the main holdback.

According to Allen, although the Pfizer COVID vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 was approved, some Santa’s are still weary of having unvaccinated children sit on their lap.

“Unfortunately, we’ve lost a number of terrific Santa Claus entertainers over the last few months, primarily due to COVID,” Allen said. “As you can imagine, our Santa’s are in a high-risk group for a negative outcome if they get COVID. So, we had a number of Santa’s that passed away over the last 18 months.”

For the first two weekends in December, Allen said they have no additional Santa’s.

The few events they’ve planned will involve COVID safety measures such as distancing and vaccination requirements for adults.