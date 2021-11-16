What’s hot on the web this morning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Our top trending stories include: Americans are continuing to quit their jobs, a viral post to Facebook (Meta) is spam and Hershey’s is selling the largest Reese’s peanut butter cup as a Thanksgiving dessert.

Americans Continue to Quit Their Jobs in Record Numbers

Americans continue to quit their jobs in record numbers in a trend economists have named, “The Great Resignation.”

The Department of Labor reports a record $4.4 million Americans quit their jobs in September. This is adding stress to an already existing labor shortage, and COVID-19 started up this trend.

Economists say those leaving their jobs are only doing so because they believe they will be better off or find a higher paying one.

“The part of the economy that was hit worse during the COVID downturn was in-person sorts of jobs and those are the companies, whether they’re restaurants or bars or gyms, that in-person contact, that right now have the most need of workers,” David Berson, chief economist with Nationwide said.

Berson says employers are desperate to fill positions, this is why they are offering higher wages.

Berson predicts the “Great Resignation” will continue for a few more months, if not longer, because people have options.

A Viral Post to Facebook is Spam

A viral post on Facebook showcases a message that has some social media users concerned.

It reads: “The new Facebook Meta rule starts tomorrow where they can use your photos.”

Nexstar’s WJW directly reached out to Facebook and found that no such rule had been put into place.

“People can continue to control their privacy preferences using the many user friendly self-serve tools we provide on Facebook, such as Privacy Checkup, and learn more about how we use and protect data in our Data Policy,” a Facebook representative said in an email.

If you see the spam post that urges you to act now or face the consequences, Facebook is advising people to ignore it. The company says you don’t have to feel obligated to comply with what the post is saying.

Hershey’s is Selling the Largest Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup as a Thanksgiving Dessert

Hershey’s has revealed a new dessert for Thanksgiving as an alternative for those who aren’t a fan of pumpkin pie.

The company is selling a massive nine-inch Reese’s Thanksgiving pie.

Its the largest Reese’s peanut butter cup ever. It weighs in at 3.25 pounds of peanut butter and chocolate.

The box advises buyers to serve the pie in 48 slices. Its 7,680 calories if you choose to eat the whole thing yourself.

There is a limited number of these pies. There will be 3,000 sold nationwide and the pies will be $44.99.