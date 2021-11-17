What’s hot on the web this morning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Our top trending stories include: airline workers are concerned about potential threats over COVID-19 safety protocols and The Transportation Security Administration announces Thanksgiving foods people can take with them on the plane as they travel.

FAA: Airline Attacks Increase to 5,000

Travel is increasing due to the holiday season, but airline workers say they are concerned about potential threats over COVID-19 safety protocols they need to enforce.

Union Representatives for flight attendants are now calling on lawmakers to prioritize taking action to protect them.

Of the more than 5,000 assaults reported to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), this year only 37 were recommend for criminal prosecution.

“Flight attendants are begging, ‘make it stop,’” Sara Nelson of the Association of Flight Attendants told lawmakers during a Tuesday hearing.

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J., agreed more aggressive action is needed, and that violators must be held accountable.

Airlines have been experiencing more belligerent customers and attacks on workers during the pandemic.

The FAA says more than 70 percent of incidents involving airline staff stem from COVID-19 and deal with mask rules.

Union leaders for flight attendants, ground workers and the Transportation Security Administration called on lawmakers and the Justice Department to respond more promptly.

These leaders also say they are concerned about vaccine mandates that could make it more difficult to maintain airports with keeping them staffed and safe.

The Transportation Security Administration Announces Thanksgiving Food People Can Take on the Plane

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has announced which Thanksgiving day foods travelers are allowed to take with them on the plane.

The foods that are allowed on the plane include: baked goods, meat, stuffing, casseroles, mac n cheese, fruit, vegetables and candy.

If you’re making your famous pumpkin pie to take to Grandma’s for Thanksgiving, traveling isn’t going to ruin your plans.

Other items that can be spilled, like gravy, need to go in a checked bag.

“If it’s a solid item, then it can go through a checkpoint,” TSA said in a press release. “However, if you can spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it or pour it, and it’s larger than 3.4 ounces, then it should go in a checked bag.”

Food items that people can take through security should still be placed in a plastic bag. TSA should be able to see easily what the contents are.