What’s hot on the web this morning

School Shooting Threat at Eastern High School

The Lansing School District confirmed they investigated a school shooting threat that was written on a bathroom stall at Eastern High School.

The message said, “I will shoot this school up tomorrow at 12:30 p.m. good luck if you survive.”

The alarming message was found by the district on Tuesday, and school was cancelled on Wednesday.

Students are now returning to school, but several parents told 6 news they’re still keeping their kids at home.

The school further investigated the situation and found the threat not to be credible.

The situation is being handled by the Lansing School District Department of Public Safety and investigation is still underway.

Food Stamp Benefits See the Largest Increase in History

A major increase in the levels of food stamp assistance is now available for families in need. It is the largest single increase in the program’s history.

The increase to what is officially known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), was announced in August and took effect this month.

The additional assistance is available to all 42 million SNAP beneficiaries.

Benefits are awarded on a sliding scale and the new maximum will rise to $835 a month for a family of four.

Increase in Credit Card Skimmers Across Michigan

There have been Multiple credit card skimmers found in Michigan and two specifically in Lansing.

Credit card skimmers are inside of the gas pump, not visible to the eye. The skimmers make a copy of the consumer’s information.

“These criminals continue to try and use gas pumps to commit theft and steal your personal information for fraudulent use. These inspections are just another way MDARD is protecting Michigan consumers at the pump. Kudos to our weights and measures staff for their vigilance in protecting consumers pocketbooks and personal identification.” Gary McDowell, Director at the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD)

MDARD advises those who are getting gas to notify store clerks if they see anything strange.

The MDARD is actively working with the FBI and local law enforcement to track down those responsible for the skimmers.