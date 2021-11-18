What’s hot on the web this morning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always we took a look at the top trending stories on our website today during 6 News This Morning.

Here is a breakdown of those stories:

Several Hospitals are Reporting they are near or at capacity

Several mid-Michigan hospitals are reporting they are near or at capacity, including Memorial Healthcare.

The capacity issues are due to the influx of new patients suffering from COVID-19.

“Right now, the area that’s most stressed of course is that COVID area but because of that large volume across the organization whether it’s the ED, General Medical, or COVID really the whole system at this point is getting to its max,” Long said.

Memorial Healthcare President Brian Long says his hospital is running out of beds.

Also complicating matters is staff shortages. At Henry Ford Health Systems 400 workers quit because of the vaccine requirement.

“We have two issues in staffing. One is just the staffing availability and the ability to staff on a regular basis and of course, if you add to that those that are out for illness themselves that’s just kind of sets up to be a perfect storm if you will,” Long said.

Due to these consistent issues, all three health care systems: Sparrow, Memorial, and Henry Ford have had to postpone elected procedures.

MSU Students Voice Their Concerns About Safety on Campus

As the mystery of what happened to Brendan Santo continues, Michigan State University students say there’s a sense of worry.

After learning some of the camera’s on campus weren’t working properly, students say more needs to be done.

“It kind of makes me nervous to be a student here knowing that the cameras weren’t working and possibly that could be someone I know next time,” student Olivia Stachursky said.

MSU Public Safety says the university is taking concerns seriously.

“We’re going to talk about what we’re going to do moving forward to and we know that things can always be improved and we’re always looking to do better,” MSU Public Information Officer, Chris Rozman said.

University officials admit there are problems that need to be resolved and talked about moving forward.

Josh Duggar has his seventh child shortly before his child porn possession trial.

The wife of former TLC reality star Josh Duggar of “19 Kids and Counting” announced the birth of their seventh child on Tuesday.

In an Instagram post, Anna Duggar shared a photo of their newborn daughter, writing, “Meet little Madyson Lily Duggar!”

Madyson was born on Oct. 23 according to Anna’s Instagram story.

The birth of their daughter came just before more serious matters. On Nov. 30 Josh will have his trial based on the child porn possession charges he was arrested for in April.

The trial will take place in Fayetteville, Arkansas. If convicted, he will face up to 20 years of imprisonment and fines up to $250,000 on each count.

Josh Duggar is pleading not guilty in the case.