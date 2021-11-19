What’s hot on the web this morning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always we took a look at the top trending stories on our website today during 6 News This Morning.

Here is a breakdown of those stories:

Court Orders OSHA to Not Enforce Business COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement

The U.S. Labor Department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is now pausing its enforcement of the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for businesses.

This stems from a new federal court ruling ordering OSHA to take no further action on enforcing the mandate.

Officials with the Justice Department say they plan to fight back against the court order by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

“Our message to businesses right now is to move forward with measures that will make their work place safer,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

The mandate from the Biden Administration requires businesses with more than 100 employees to be vaccinated or tested weekly.

The court ruling specified that OSHA must stop enforcing the vaccine requirement, but it did not direct businesses not to implement it.

The Biggest Markdowns for Black Friday

It’s that time of year again when the shopping madness begins. Black Friday is only a week away and some people treat it like a holiday.

WalletHub surveyed approximately 5,000 Black Friday deals from 21 of the biggest retailers.

Here is a look at the top six discounts:

Macy’s is offering an average discount at a whopping 58.51%. JC Penney is dropping prices by 57.63% on average. The discounts at Belk is also expected to be 56.69% The average deal at Kohl’s will be 49.32%. Office Depot and OfficeMax come in next at 42.85%. And finally, Walmart will be offering discounts at 31.60%.

On the other hand, some retailers have been offering deals early this year. According to a recent study by Flagstar Bank, 61% of Michigan shoppers have already started snagging gifts this year.

Experts have warned people that no matter what their shopping tradition, this year it’s important to do it early, due to the ongoing supply chain issues.