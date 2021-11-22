What’s hot on the web this morning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always we took a look at the top trending stories on our website today during 6 News This Morning.

Here is a breakdown of those stories:

Flu Vaccine Rate Below National Average

New numbers from data over the past 10 years shows Michigan is below the national average when it comes to getting the flu vaccination, but that is not the case for 2021.

A report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the average flu vaccination coverage over the last decade in Michigan was roughly 43% this is six percent below the national average.

As of Oct. 1 of this year, it’s estimated 53% of the residents will have received a flu shot.

States with the highest flu vaccination rates

#1. Rhode Island: 55.9% average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20

#2. South Dakota: 55.2% average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20

#3. Massachusetts: 53.8% average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20

States with the lowest flu vaccination rates

#1. Nevada: 38% average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20

#2. Florida: 38.8% average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20

#3. Idaho: 39.4% average flu vaccination coverage, 2010-20

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends getting a flu vaccine to prepare for the flu season in the late fall and winter.

The Latest Movie Releases

Movie goers had a nostalgic experience for “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” this past opening weekend. The movie had a successful opening, above industry expectations.

The new film brought in $44 million in the United States and an additional $16-million from over seas, according to studio estimates Sunday.

Also hitting the theatre’s was, “King Richard”, a true story of Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena Williams.

The film that stars Will Smith, brought in $5.7 million. This was the lowest opening weekend for a Will Smith Movie Ever.