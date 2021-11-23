What’s hot on the web this morning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always we took a look at the top trending stories on our website today during 6 News This Morning.

Here is a breakdown of those stories:

Fauci: OK for Vaccinated Families to Have Thanksgiving Together

Federal health officials say it is safe for fully vaccinated families to enjoy gathering for Thanksgiving this year.

“If you’re vaccinated, and hopefully you’ll be boosted, too, and your family is, you can enjoy a typical Thanksgiving, indoors and without masks,” White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said on ABC’s “This Week.”

On the other hand, cases are rapidly increasing in more than two dozen states.

According to the Centers for Disease and Control prevention, 83 million people have still not gotten their shots.

Dr. Fauci is stressing the importance of everyone getting vaccinated as the delta variant is transmittable and continues to cause infections.

The Worlds Most Popular Christmas Food and Drink Inspired Baby Names

New research from exante reveals the worlds most popular festive food and drink inspired baby names.

Sage comes in at number one with over 24 thousand babies named after the herb. Coming in second for the boys was Kale and second for the girls was Olive.

Ice is ranked the most obscure food-inspired baby name with only three babies named after it. Following Ice is Merlot and Mocha.

You can view the full research here

The most popular Christmas food and drink inspired baby names:

Rank Name Total 1 Sage 24,172 2 Rosemary 11,158 3 Juniper 8,353 4 Brandy 5,688 5 Clementine 5,202 6 Honey 4,841 7 Margarita 4,385 8 Saffron 3,498

The most obscure Christmas food and drink inspired baby names: