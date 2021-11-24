What’s hot on the web this morning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always we took a look at the top trending stories on our website today during 6 News This Morning.

Here is a breakdown of those stories:

3 in 4 Americans Say Their Lives are Back to ‘Normal’: Poll

A new Yahoo News/YouGov poll discovered 74% of Americans say their lives are “normal” again after living under the pandemic’s limitations for almost two years.

The poll was done from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19 with 1,696 U.S. adults surveyed.

The survey showcased how 21% of Americans described their lives as “very normal” and 53% say their lives were “somewhat normal.”

This sense of normal life comes as the coronavirus vaccines have been approved for those as young as five; and booster shots have been approved for all adults.

19% of Americans said their lives were “not very normal” and 7% said their lives were, “not normal at all.”

The majority of those who are unvaccinated described their lives as “normal”, despite research that shows those individuals make up the majority of hospitalizations and deaths. Besides this, they worry the least about being protected from the virus.

On the other side, only 19% of vaccinated Americans say their lives are “very normal,” and 8% say their lives “never stopped” being normal.

The Dollar Tree is Upping it’s Price Point to $1.25 Nationwide

Say goodbye to everything for a dollar. The Dollar Tree will soon increase its price point to $1.25 nationwide. The Dollar Tree’s Products have remained $1.00 for the past 35 years.

Some customers will see these prices start to increase in December. The company said all stores will experience this price change by the end of March of 2022.

“The 25 cent increase will allow the Dollar Tree to expand its offerings, introduce new products and provide families with more of their daily essentials,” the retailer said.

The Dollar Tree said it will be bringing back some fan favorites that were previously discontinued due to the $1.00 price point limitation.

The new price point will also allow for Dollar Tree employee’s wages to be increased, the store said.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Last month, consumer prices surged 6.2%. This is the largest monthly increase since 1990.