What’s hot on the web this morning

Omicron Variant is Spreading Quickly

The new potentially more contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus has now showed up in more European countries.

New cases were confirmed over the weekend in Germany, Italy and Canada with Belgium, Israel, and Hong Kong also reporting that the variant has been found in travelers. This was just days after being identified in South Africa.

Doctor Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious diseases expert, believes its going to spread quickly and would not be surprised if the variant is already in the United States.

“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, it almost invariably is ultimately going to go essentially all over,” Fauci said on NBC television.

Right now the new variant appears to have a high number of mutations. Many countries have already imposed new travel restrictions on flights due to the fast spread.

Because of fears that the new variant has the chance of being more resistant to the protection offered by vaccines, there are increasing concerns around the world that the pandemic and associated lockdown restrictions will continue for much longer than people anticipated.

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he speaks during a press conference in London, Saturday Nov. 27, 2021, after cases of the new COVID-19 variant were confirmed in the UK. (Hollie Adams/Pool via AP)

Josh Duggar’s Trial Begins Tuesday

On Tuesday, Nov. 30, a trial will be held for former reality TV star Josh Duggar, 33, who is charged with one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

Duggar was previously arrested on April 29, 2021. He is the oldest child from the former TLC show, “19 Kids and Counting”.

Allegations regarding his behavior have appeared for nearly two decades. You can find a timeline of these events here.

If convicted Duggar will face up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250 thousand on each count.

At a pretrial hearing, Judge Timothy L. Brooks rules that an evidentiary hearing will be needed before the trial can begin. That hearing is scheduled for today, with jury selection to begin the following day.

The trial will begin at 9 a.m. in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Lansing Woman Pushes Through Arm Injury to Complete First Art Show

Kylee Kellett has loved art since she was 6-years-old. When she was younger she even considered doing it professionally.

As reality hit, Kellett went into nursing instead as she felt it was a more beneficial career.

As a nursing student, Kellett found herself not being fulfilled. She took a bold move by dropping out to pursue a career in what she is truly passionate about, art.

“When I was going to nursing school I was sitting in that orientation and I was crying in this auditorium and I was like I can’t do this. I can’t do this,” Kellett said.

Things were starting to line up for her as she had her first art show coming up. Things changed drastically when Kellett fell off her long board and broke her arm.

Kellett was unsure if there would be lasting nerve damage that would effect her ability to continue creating art work.

Instead of feeling upset, she didn’t let this set back stop her. Kellett believed in herself and had several surgeries to heal her arm.

Her show called, “Party for the Pitties” continued as planned. It was an artistic celebration of pit bulls, which is a dog breed she knows and loves.

Kylee says she tried to paint pit bulls in a more positive light through her art work. Her piece featured a collage of hundreds of local pet pit bulls from the community.

While Kellett is physically on the road to recovery, she mentally feels stronger than ever.