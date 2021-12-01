What’s hot on the web this morning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always we took a look at the top trending stories on our website today during 6 News This Morning.

Here is a breakdown of those stories:

Veteran Donates Christmas Trees To Troops

Melvin Koelling, a retired Army Captain now operates Tannenbaum Farms, a family owned tree farm. He decided to donate his Christmas Tree’s to service members across the United States.

Koelling realizes how Christmas can be a rough time of year for troops being away from their families.

He donates trees through the Christmas Spirit Foundation (CSF) Program “Trees for Troops”.

The CSF has been providing troops and their families with Christmas trees for 17 years.

“We have delivered over 260,000 free Christmas trees to troops and their families at bases all over the United States,” said Rick Dungey, the Executive Director of the Christmas Spirit Foundation.

Dungey told 6 News this year they hope to get as many as 14,500 total Christmas trees. This year they are picking up donated trees from nearly 55 locations across the country, and for nearly 15 years FedEx delivered the trees for free.

“The objective is to show appreciation in this season for the service that the military personnel provides,” Koelling said, “And we express that through the donation of a Christmas tree.”

Bradley Cooper Held at Knifepoint

On the podcast “Armchair Expert” hosted by Dax Shepard and Monica Padman, Bradley Cooper recalled a life or death experience where he was held at knifepoint.

The encounter took place in October of 2019 at a subway gas station in Manhattan while on his way to pick up his daughter from school.

“I felt somebody coming up, and I thought, ‘Oh, they want to take a photo or something.’ And as I turned … I’m up against the post … and I turned and I looked down and I see a knife,” Cooper said.

Naturally Cooper found himself running away. He remembers being surprised at how young the perpetrator was.

Cooper said he got the attention of two police officers in a vehicle and told them what had happened.

“It was pretty insane. But I realized I had gotten way, way too comfortable in the city,” Cooper said. “My guard was down,” Cooper said.

The Most Popular Pet Names 2021

Rover, a company that provides services such as dog walking and pet sitters released a list of the most popular pet names for 2021.

The names are based off of their database and also a survey that was conducted of 1,000 pet owners in the U.S.

The most popular female dog names were Bella, Luna and Lucy. Max had the top spot for male dogs followed by Charlie and Cooper.

The most popular cat names followed the same trend as the female dogs. The most popular female cat names were Luna, Bella and Lily.

The most popular male cat names were Oliver, Leo and Milo.

The company showcased that a lot of the trending names they were seeing were from streaming shows released over the past year, including Wanda (as in “WandaVision”) and Daphne from Netflix’s “Bridgerton.”

The trendiest name was Grogu, in direct reference to “The Mandalorian.”

According to Rover there was also a 131% rise in pets named Siri. Pandemic-inspired names seemed to be used a lot in 2021. Rover said some of those names included Fauci and Covid.

Here are the top 10 most popular female dog names nationwide, according to Rover:

Bella Luna Lucy Daisy Zoe Lily Lola Bailey Stella Molly

Here are the top 10 most popular male dog names nationwide, according to Rover:

Max Charlie Cooper Buddy Milo Bear Rocky Duke Tucker Jack

These are the most popular female cat names:

Luna Bella Lily Lucy Nala Kitty Chloe Stella Zoe Lola

There are the most popular male cat names: