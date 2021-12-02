What’s hot on the web this morning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always we took a look at the top trending stories on our website today during 6 News This Morning.



Mid-Michigan Law Enforcement Prepared for Active Shooting

The tragedy of the Oxford High School shooting has left thousands heartbroken. One thing that’s been highlighted that likely saved lives was how law enforcement responded to the incident.

“That training can, does, and did I believe in this situation save lives,” said Oakland County Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard.

6 news reached out to local law enforcement here in Mid-Michigan to see how well they prepare for situations like school shootings.

In Ingham County, Captain Andy Daenzer said it’s active violence training has prepared deputies for similar situations. He says their goal is to get there as quick as possible to eliminate the threat.

In Clinton County, according to Sheriff Lawrence Jerue, they have refresher courses annually and train twice a year on how to respond to an active shooter.

Training takes place in schools, so they can get a proper understanding of the layout and know how to apply their skills to the environment they’re in.

“God forbid I never want to see it happen anywhere to anyone, but when it happens, we’re gonna be prepared to handle it,” Sheriff Jerue said.

Senators Warn of Hidden Toy Hazards

Senators are warning parents to be cautious before purchasing certain toys, as they may have undeclared dangers.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has now released its annual report that found emergency rooms treated nearly 200 thousand toy related injuries last year.

In response a hearing on Capitol Hill focused on hidden toy hazards, including toys with small parts that children can swallow easily.

Senator Richard Blumenthal said swallowing button batteries is now a common issue and can be deadly for some.

According to Blumenthal, these batteries are in many toys, holiday decorations and other common household items.

Trista Hamsmith’s daughter, Reese, died before her second birthday after swallowing a button battery.

“Once these batteries are removed from emergency surgery, they actually can continue to burn, and hers did,” Hamsmith said.

Blumenthal and Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-TN, introduced a bill in Reese’s honor to require warnings and proper fastenings for these batteries.

Manhneheim Steamroller returns to the Wharton Center

After a year of being canceled due to the pandemic, the Manhneheim Steamroller Christmas show was back at the Wharton Center last night.

Crowds flooded the auditorium for the group that has been one of the top 50 best selling artists during the past two decades.

2020 was the first year they couldn’t tour in 35 years and the music artists say they were glad to be back.

Returning to the stage brought people together for some holiday cheer.