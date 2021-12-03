What’s hot on the web this morning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always we took a look at the top trending stories on our website today during 6 News This Morning.

Here is a breakdown of those stories:

Democrats Urge Congress to Include Paid Family Leave into Build Back Better Plan

According to Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, nearly eight in 10 workers in America don’t have access to family paid leave and Democratic senators are working to change that.

Gillibrand says the pandemic showcased the need for a universal paid leave program that benefits both employees and employers.

“Without paid leave, far too many workers have to make that very choice, and either risk losing their job and having to quit or not meeting that family need,” Gillibrand said.

She believes congress needs to include paid family and medical leave in the Build Back Better plan.

On the other hand, Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn says businesses should handle these benefits, not a mandate by the federal government.

Currently the president’s social spending plan includes four weeks of paid family leave, but there is no certainty the provision will survive the next expected cuts.

A Bill is Being Drafted in Hopes of Curbing School Violence

A bill in the state legislature is now being drafted that would give schools and teachers the ability to have a weapon in their classroom under lock and key.

This idea came after the school shooting at Oxford High School. Lawmakers are looking for the best way to curb the violence in schools.

State Representative Steve Carra wants to introduce the bill that would give teachers the option to store a gun or other weapon in their classrooms.

“I think it’s important that we have more protection for our kids for when tragedies happen like what we saw in Oxford high school. We need more protection and not less. One school may want a certain level of security, maybe they want one box. Maybe one school will want 15 or 20. Another school may want the depression of their teachers to decide.” State Representative Steve Carra

However opponents to this type of legislation say this isn’t what teachers signed up for.

“That school resource officer is trained. They have trained to use a firearm, they are police officers. They are the ones that have been prepared for the task. Asking for a teacher to have a gun in a lockbox is not the safe thing.” Representative Matt Koleszar

Burger King is Offering Whoppers for 37 Cents Two Days Only

On Friday, Dec. 3, and Saturday, Dec. 4, Burger King fast food restaurants nationwide will be serving whoppers for their original price of just 37 cents.

The deal is only available to Burger King Royal Perks members who order through Burger King’s app or website.

The whopper was originally introduced at Burger King in 1957, and now 64 years later, they’re excited to celebrate the beloved burger.

Individuals that would like to take up this opportunity, can register for a Royal Perks account by downloading the Burger King app or visiting BK.com/BKRewards.