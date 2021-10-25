What’s hot on the web this morning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Our top trending stories of today include a new study from the University of Helsinki in Finland that reveals how pets can get ADHD, a lawsuit filed against Kellogg’s for their strawberry Pop Tarts and more adults participating in Halloween.

Dogs Can Develop ADHD

A new study from the University of Helsinki in Finland reveals dogs can also develop a behavioral condition that resembles ADHD in humans.

The study also revealed that gender, age and the dog’s breed can play a role in whether they develop this condition.

“Our findings can help to better identify, understand and treat canine hyperactivity, impulsivity and inattention. Moreover, they indicated similarity with human ADHD, consolidating the role of dogs in ADHD-related research,” says Professor Hannes Lohi, head of a canine gene research group at Helsinki, in a university release. Professor Hannes Lohi,, Head of a Canine Gene Research Group at the University of Helsinki

Lohi’s team examined over 11,000 dogs during their in depth behavioral survey.

The results showed that puppies and male dogs are more prone to ADHD-like behavior. On the other hand, the owner’s behavior can influence this as well, as dogs which don’t get enough attention, stay home alone much of the time, or don’t get enough exercise show more behavioral changes.

The study also found that a person’s previous experience with dogs plays a role as well. The team discovered a connection between hyperactivity and impulsivity and the owner’s previous choices in dogs.

Study authors also found that certain breeds are more likely to display ADHD-like characteristics. Much of this comes down to their genes and the traits many of these breeds have been bred to display over many generations.

Lawsuit Filed Over Kellogg’s Pop Tarts

A lawsuit has been filed against Kellogg’s saying the way they market their strawberry pop tarts is misleading.

Multiple reports say the fruit filling in Kellogg’s strawberry pop tarts is mostly other fruits. The products nutrition label actually reveals, the pop tarts contain more pears and apple’s.

Anita Harris, the woman suing the breakfast food giant, said the red coloring of the filling also gives a “false impression” that they contain more strawberries than in reality.

And for that, she says the damages exceed $5 million. Harris also wants to see Pop-Tarts labeled more accurately.

“Whether a toaster pastry contains only strawberries or merely some strawberries … is basic front label information consumers rely on when making quick decisions at the grocery store,” the lawsuit, obtained by USA Today, reads. “Strawberries are the Product’s characterizing ingredient … (consumers) believe they are present in an amount greater than is the case.”

Kellogg’s is not currently commenting on the pending lawsuit.

More Adults are Participating in Halloween

Adults are now participating in the Halloween more than ever according to the National Retail Federation (NRF).

NRF says approximately 72 % of U.S. adults will celebrate this Halloween, compared to just 59% in 2007.

Those between 18 and 34-years-old are engaging at the highest rate and paying more for their elaborate costumes.

Halloween celebrations have transformed over the years with less trick-or-treating and more parties and bar hopping. Today, alcohol is as important as candy to the Halloween scene. This is another reason Halloween is being celebrated more in adulthood.