What’s hot on the web this morning

Grand Ledge K9 Unit ‘Thor’ to Receive Safety Vest

The Grand Ledge Police Department’s (GLPD) K9 Thor is now receiving a bullet proof vest by a donation from Vested Interests in K9’s Incorporated.

Thor’s vest was sponsored by Patricia Giencke from Lexington, MA. The GLPD is grateful for the generosity and protection for Thor.

The non-profit has provided over 4,481 vests to K9’s in all 50 states.

Vested Interest in K9s strives to provide vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the country.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org, or you may mail your contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Special

The cast of “Harry Potter” is now set to reunite in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the franchise’s first film.

HBO max has now released a “first look” teaser of the special. The iconic original actors, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson will travel back to Hogwarts for the first time.

The actors, who played the wizard trio Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, will join filmmaker Chris Columbus and the other cast members from all eight films.

The special will drop at midnight on new year’s day on HBO max.

The 20th anniversary will showcase the story of how the film was created and brought to life through interviews and conversations with the actors.

“It has been an incredible journey since the debut of the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stonefilm, and witnessing how it has evolved into this remarkable interconnected universe has been magical to say the least. This retrospective is a tribute to everyone whose lives were touched by this cultural phenomenon—from the talented cast and crew who poured their heart and soul into this extraordinary film franchise to the passionate fans who continue to keep the Wizarding World spirit alive 20 years later.” Tom Ascheim, President of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics

Survey: Dogs Overeat During the Holidays

StudyFinds.org has found that more than seven in 10 dog owners admit their dog gets more table food during the holidays than any other time of the year.

In a poll of approximately 2,000 American dog owners, 70% say they have to create boundaries with their guests about feeding their dog table food during large holiday gatherings.

64% of American dog owners say they deviate from their dog’s typical diet during the holiday season.

The study found the majority of mom’s can’t resist the sweet puppy eyes, begging for just a bite.

On the other hand, the survey did find that four in five dog owners never forget to check and make sure the table scraps are safe before feeding it to them.

The survey discovered safety ranks high when it comes to the foods owners allow their dogs to devour. 94% had good judgment when it came to feeding their dog chocolate. The overwhelming majority knew chocolate fudge is not a safe choice.