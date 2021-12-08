What’s hot on the web this morning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always we took a look at the top trending stories on our website today during 6 News This Morning.

Vice President Kamala Harris Seeks to Improve Maternal Health

Vice President Kamala Harris is now calling on more private and public sectors to improve maternal health.

“Women in our nation are dying before, during and after childbirth,” Harris said.

Recent studies showcase how women who are either minorities or living in rural areas in the United States experience the worse outcomes.

One proposal would establish birthing friendly hospital standards and provide guidance to states on how to cover Medicaid postpartum services for a year.

“When we think about the maternal deaths, we’re losing between a quarter and a third of all moms in that extended postpartum period,” Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-Ill.) said.

Harris believes when it comes to pregnancy and childbirth, that inequities can be a matter of life and death.

The president’s social spending plan, includes $3 billion for maternal health. Lawmakers say funding is needed to assist with the issue.

Americans Tip Higher Around the Holidays

According to a survey by creditcards.com 45% of American adults say they tip higher this time of year, during the holiday season.

While tipping is well appreciated by many, sometimes it isn’t as simple as just giving the gift or cash amount of your choosing. Some work places have specific guidelines in place for tipping.

If you’re considering tipping your mail carrier, here are a few factors to keep in mind:

-Mail carriers can accept $20 or less from a customer per occasion.

-Mail carriers can’t accept checks or gift cards.

-No employee can accept more than $50 from any one customer in a year.

Care.com shared tipping recommendations, saying that experts recommend considering several factors when deciding how to give and to whom. They include your relationship with the recipient, your budget, the recipient’s position and your personal preferences. You can find those suggestions here.