What’s hot on the web this morning

$1.2 Billion Bill Aimed at Fighting COVID-19

A new supplemental spending bill was introduced on Wednesday, Dec. 8, geared towards fighting COVID-19 and making sure there are more health care workers to do so.

House Bill 5523, would put $1.2 billion of COVID-19 relief dollars to work.

Areas that will receive funding include $300 million for health care employees, $650 million for COVID-19 tests and $300 million for schools to purchase tests and more.

This proposed bill comes a week after the House approved spending over $350 million to support first responders and improve school safety.

CDC: Mixing Vaccines Aids Protection

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued guidance allowing people to mix and match booster shots.

A new study in the UK from the University of Oxford looked at the effects of mixing. The study found there is a better immune response when receiving a different second dose.

Health officials say, the findings are encouraging for countries where the vaccine supply may be more limited.

The research showcased that mixing was safe. Among the 1,070 participants who ranged in age from 50 to 78 years old, there were no reported issues.

Researchers tested several different combinations and found The Pfizer/Moderna combo, both created with mRNA technology, produced the greatest antibody response, according to the Lancet.

“As well as providing evidence for flexibility in deployment, these results suggest this approach can also help generate better immune responses,” Professor, Matthew Snape said. “This has implications beyond COVID-19 and will inform new approaches to immunization against other diseases that are, as yet, not vaccine-preventable.”

Priceless Gift Toy Store Helps Families

The Priceless Gift Toy Store in Jackson helps provide parents or guardians in need with toys and gifts for their children free of charge.

While donations come from organizations across Jackson, the word has spread and schools and churches from different states are even contributing.

It’s something the store enjoys doing, especially around the holiday season. The need is growing due to the pandemic.

Wendy Wight, the Founder of Together We Can Make a Difference, has been dedicating her time to the store for 16 years. Wight says she values blessing families.

“To just give back and just bless the kids. It’s awesome,” Wight said.

Wight enjoys seeing the community come together year after year. She says it gives her hope for the future.