What’s hot on the web this morning

President Joe Biden to Have First Late-Night Television Appearance

Today President Joe Biden will make his first late-night television appearance since taking office. Biden will be featured on ‘The Tonight Show’.

In a video posted to Twitter, Jimmy Fallon announced Biden’s upcoming virtual appearance.

Recent polls show there has been a steep drop and the president has been under pressure to be more involved with the media.

To improve the public’s view of him, the president has been traveling more around the country. He has been making efforts to promote a $1 trillion infrastructure law as well as a separate social welfare and climate bill that has stalled in the Senate.

Democrats Say It’s Time to Crack Down on Hidden Airline Fees

Americans are getting ready to travel during the holidays, and Democrats in the house and the senate now say it’s time to crack down on airline fees.

Senator Ed Markey says for far too long airlines have been allowed to blindside travelers with charges. For example he said airlines are charging $100 more to add one additional bag.

The proposed legislation would prohibit airlines from charging extra fees such as cancellations, seat changes or extra bags.

Explore Michigan: Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland

Our digital team is here for you on ways to explore Michigan and this week our Digital Reporter, Samana Sheikh went to Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, also known as the worlds largest Christmas store.

Bronner’s is open year round and nearly two million people each year travel from across the country to see the lights surrounding the store, ornaments and the large Christmas displays.

Dietrich Bronner, the store owner says it’s existed ever since 1945, and started with Bronner’s great-grandpa, Wally Bronner, paving the way for Christmas to be enjoyed 361 days of the year.