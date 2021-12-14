What’s hot on the web this morning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Here is a breakdown of those stories:

Michigan State University Employees to Get $1,500 Bonus

A popular story on our website that has everybody talking is Michigan State University (MSU) is giving employees $1,500 bonuses.

Officials say, it is a one time bonus that’ll go to faculty, academic and support staff, research and post doctoral fellows and graduate teaching and research assistants.

There are a few requirements to receive the bonus. You have to have been hired on or before Sept. 1, 2021, and continue being employed through Jan. 1, 2022.

University officials say, they’re able to do this because they are in a more stable environment than they were 18 months ago.

Teen Looking For a Forever Family

Our digital team is helping find families for kids that don’t have a forever home, and yesterday we introduced you to Brandin on the Daily Digital Debreif.

Brandin has been looking for his forever home since August of 2021. The 16-year-old loves to read books and is passionate about writing.

“Brandin is very good at writing,” says one of his close adults. “Brandin also loves being active and enjoys playing hockey, football, softball and basketball.”

Brandin’s goal for when he is older is to play basketball professionally. He models his game after his inspiration, Stephen Curry.

Brandin is really hoping to celebrate the holidays with a new forever family.

Coke, Sprite and Minute Maid Recall

If you have Coke, Sprite or Minute Maid in your refrigerator, you may want to check the labels.

According to Food Safety News, the products were the subject of a recall because they could potentially contain metal, bolts, or washers.

The Minute Maid drinks were available in Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New York, North Carolina, Maryland, Virginia, Maine and New Jersey, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The Minute Maid recall involves the following flavors:

Berry Punch – Date codes: Jan0422 NP and Jan0522 NP, Batch 0010323455 and 0010259344 (recall F-0276-2022)

Strawberry Lemonade – Date code: Jan0322 NP, Batch: 0010259346 (recall F-0277-2022)

Fruit Punch – Date Code: JAN0522 NP Batch: 0010323454 (recall F-0278-2022)

That recall for Coca-Cola and Sprite includes: