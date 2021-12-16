What’s hot on the web this morning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Here is a breakdown of those stories:

Stolen Baseball Statue in East Lansing

East Lansing police are asking for help locating a stolen baseball statue.

According to a Facebook post, it was discovered that a bronze statue at the East Lansing softball complex had been stolen Wednesday, Dec. 15.

The statue is of a little boy preparing to swing a baseball bat. Police say the statue appears to have been cut off at the base, or feet.

If you have any information, East Lansing police ask that you call officials at (517)- 319- 6834.

Slinky Barrier Used to Deter Robberies

A recent National Retail Federation report says organized retail crime costs businesses hundreds of thousands of dollars.

In an effort to stop retail thefts and robberies, some retailers are setting up a wire that has a slinky like design to it.

Vice President of Adamson Police Products, Josh Nielsen, says it acts as a barrier between potential thieves and high-end merchandise. He says the process also slows down the thieves.

“If somebody’s running, trying to get through something quickly, they are going to have to navigate it and get tangled up,” Nielsen said.

Nasa Probe ‘Touches’ the Sun

A NASA spacecraft has officially “touched” the sun. It went through the unexplored solar atmosphere known as the corona.

The spacecraft dipped in and out of the corona at least three times, each a smooth transition, according to scientists.

The Parker Solar Probe actually flew through the corona in April, but scientists said it took a few months to get the data back. It then took several more months to confirm. This was the probe’s eighth approach to the sun.

“Fascinatingly exciting,” said project scientist Nour Raouafi of Johns Hopkins University.

The probe will keep drawing ever closer to the sun and diving deeper into the corona until its finale orbit in 2025.