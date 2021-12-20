What’s hot on the web this morning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Here is a breakdown of those stories:

Michigan Non-Profit Hosts Holiday Party for Hundreds of Children

On Sunday, Dec. 19, people from across Michigan traveled to Mount Pleasant for Beta Sole Foundation’s annual “Elf event.”

The event was held at the Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort. Nearly, 250 kids and families from across Michigan enjoyed holiday activities including games; arts and crafts, a bouncy house and a visit from Santa.

The non-profit helps students after high school with building skills, mentorship, and scholarship. For this event they were focused on giving back to the community by spreading the Christmas cheer.

“It’s just nice to have everyone together and people are really bonding with this event it’s awesome,” said Anthony Demasi, Founder, and Director of the Beta Sole Foundation.

Organizers for the non-profit say they hope to make this event bigger and better each year.

94-Year-Old Ex-Catholic School in Owosso Set for Demolition

St Paul School, a Catholic school and convent in Owosso that served families in central Michigan for nearly a century is now being demolished.

The school opened in 1927 for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. The high school portion closed in 1971, while the rest of the school remained open until 2020.

“You can’t just keep putting Band-Aids on old buildings that are not going to survive,” said George Welte, a 77-year-old St. Paul graduate.

The land will be used for parking by people attending St. Paul Church about 40 miles northeast of Lansing.

YouTuber Engineer Unleashes New ‘Glitter Bombs’ on Package Thieves

According to a recent SafeWise survey, three out of four Americans have fallen victim to package theft.

Youtuber Mark Rober has now created a bait package to try and stop these porch pirates for good.

Porch pirates who stole from YouTube creator Mark Rober were met with an explosion of glitter and a foul-smelling spray upon opening what appeared to be an Apple HomePod.

The bait package took Rober four years to craft. the package also has a video camera that records the whole encounter. The recordings are automatically uploaded to a storage cloud.

The recordings show that the porch thieves are confused and panicked at the cloud of glitter, blaring car horn noise and flashing police lights.

“Sometimes revenge is a dish best served fabulously,” Rober said.