What’s hot on the web this morning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Our top trending stories of today include booster shots becoming available for all three COVID-19 vaccines, a bill that allows vehicle registration every two years and English singer songwriter, Ed Sheeran has COVID-19.

Booster Shots are Available for All Three COVID-19 Vaccines in the Community Today

Todd Belding, the Director of Pharmacy with Sparrow Health System is encouraging people to choose a booster shot for the vaccine they had prior.

“So generally getting the same type of vaccine helps build the immunity,” Belding said. “If you’re immunocompromised you’re definitely not fully vaccinated until you got your third shot.”

Health experts at Sparrow Hospital say they are hoping to deliver booster shots beginning this Saturday,

For those curious if they should go to the same place they undertook the original vaccines, Linda Vail, Health Officer at Ingham County Health Department says there are several places to go.

“I have seen people already getting their booster at Walgreen’s,” Vail said. “Meijer and Kroger’s and CVS and Rite Aid, all of those places, and we are also doing clinics in our departments through Dec. 3.”

Bill Allows Vehicle Registration Every Two Years

Michigan drivers could soon have the option of renewing their license plates every two years rather than annually.

A bill with bipartisan support in Lansing would allow drivers to choose between a one year or two year vehicle registration.

State Representative Steven Johnson who sponsored the bill, says some other states already offer the option as a convenience for drivers.

“A constituent of mine reached out and told me that his daughter lived in another state and she had the option to purchase a multiyear registration for her vehicle,” Johnson said. “He was wondering why we can’t do that here in Michigan and I, quite frankly, didn’t have an answer for him.”

A spokesperson for Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said the office is in favor of the legislation. Johnson said it would improve efficiency and reduce paperwork for the agency.

Inside the Gus Harrison Correctional Facility near Adrian, where Michigan license plates are manufactured. (Jan. 27, 2020)

English Singer Songwriter Ed Sheeran has COVID-19

The popstar is set to release his new album “=” on Oct. 29 according to Entertainment Tonight. Sheeran is also set perform on Saturday Night Live in less than two weeks, but plans may shift depending on his health status.

Sheeran shared the news on his Instagram by writing the following post:

“Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for COVID, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines. It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I’ve let down. Be safe everyone x.” Ed Sheeran wrote

Last week Sheeran performed for Prince William and Kate and their guests at the inaugural Earthshot Prize awards. He has remained in London and likely will for the time being.