What’s hot on the web this morning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Here is a breakdown of those stories:

Scientists Project a Bad Flu Season

Scientists are now saying this flu season may be especially bad over the next few months.

According to scientists examining this year’s vaccine and its ability to stop 2021’s dominant flu strains, the team finds the shot is unable to beat a mutation in the flu.

Scientists say, this will likely be the primary reason why more people will be getting infected this winter.

People getting the annual flu shot still have the chance of getting sick because the vaccine antibodies don’t line up with virus strains circulating.

These findings are being shared in a pre-print study and are still awaiting being reviewed.

Restaurants Open on Christmas Day

If you are on-the-go this Christmas, there are a few restaurants still open Dec. 25, Christmas day.

Major fast-food chains and restaurants open Christmas day:

Applebee’s

Benihana

Boston Market

Del Taco

Denny’s

Dunkin’

IHOP

McDonald’s

Waffle House

Major fast-food chains and restaurants closed Christmas day:

Chick-fil-A

Chili’s

Noodles & Company

Olive Garden

White Castle

Christmas day hours will vary, so make sure to check your local restaurants to see their specific hours open.