What’s hot on the web this morning

The Pandemic Stalls Population Growth

This past year was the first time since 1937 that the nation’s population grew by less than one million people.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the United States grew by 0.1% with an additional 392,665 added to the U.S. population from July 2020 to July 2021, bringing the nation’s count to 331.8 million people.

The U.S. has been experiencing slow population growth for a long period of time, but the pandemic has slowed it even greater.

“I was expecting low growth but nothing this low,” said William Frey, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution’s metropolitan policy program, Brookings Metro. “It tells us that this pandemic has had a huge impact on us in all kinds of ways, and now demography.”

The largest reason impacting numbers includes COVID-19 delayed pregnancies and hundreds of thousands of U.S. residents dying. This has created the smallest spread of births over deaths in more than 80 years.

Fresh Express Products Recalled

Fresh Express has now announced a voluntary recall of certain packaged products over listeria issues.

The recall involves salad items and was distributed across 19 states in the U.S. and portions of Canada.

According to the FDA, the outbreak has left at least one person dead and several sick.

To receive a refund, customers are asked to call the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center at (800) 242-5472 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern Time or go directly to the store where the products were purchased.

You can find the full list of items recalled: here.

Lillian’s Shop in Lansing Gives Free Products to Those in Need

The holidays can be a joyful time of year for many, but for others, it’s a constant reminder of the struggles they’re facing.

The Lansing Mall has a shop called Lillian’s which helps people who are struggling by providing hygiene products, electronics, clothing, households and toy items completely free to the community.

Against All Odds is a nonprofit that serves the homeless and supports cancer survivors in the local area. This nonprofit’s owner, Shirley Carter-Powell, opened the store Lillian’s and named it after her mother.

“When the pandemic hit the need grew bigger and I started noticing that everyone is affected by this, and how many families were losing their homes,” Powell said.

The products are completely free to the community and come from donations, a partnership with Walmart and Cato Fashions in Flint and what they get from the public.

Powell says she wants people to realize someone else cares.