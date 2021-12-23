What’s hot on the web this morning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Here is a breakdown of those stories:

Spartan Hall of Fame Café Closed

The Spartan Hall of Fame Café in East Lansing that brought in thousands of Michigan State University students over the years, is now closed for the foreseeable future.

A Facebook post from the café didn’t provide a reason for the closure, but the management team did express their apologies.

“We wish you a great holiday season, filled with love, laughter and family,” the post said.

An image attached to the post says the restaurant wants to, “make good” on any gift cards purchased.

The café asks that anyone who bought a gift card for the holidays to call (517) 337-4680 or email shofcatering@gmail.com.

MSU Museum Display 5,000 Christmas Artifacts

With Christmas just around the corner, there is still time to come and enjoy a special collection with 5,000 artifacts related to Christmas customs at the Michigan State University museum.

The “Val R. Berryman Christmas Traditions Collection” has a wide variety of Christmas items and features several countries and cultures. The oldest piece is from 1854.

“It’s fun to see the cultural diversity of Christmas customs,” said Lynne Swanson, The Cultural Collections Manager at Michigan State University.

If you would like to see the collection MSU officials advise scheduling an appointment prior.

Tesla Video Game Investigation Underway

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is concerned about the ability that Tesla drivers have to play games on their touch screen while driving.

Currently, the NHTSA’s documents do not list any crashes or injuries caused from this issue.

The administration says the feature, called “passenger play,” may distract the driver and increase the risk of an accident.

The U.S. has opened a formal investigation into the dangers this creates. Investigators “will evaluate aspects of the feature, including the frequency and use scenarios of Tesla “Passenger Play.”