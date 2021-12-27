What’s hot on the web this morning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Here is a breakdown of those stories:

Holiday Sales Rise 8.5 Percent

A spending measure shows holiday sales rose at the fastest pace in 17 years. The results of this spending measure ran from Nov. 1-Dec. 24.

This year shoppers faced higher prices, product shortages, and the new omicron variant. None of these factors decreased sales.

According to Mastercard SpendingPulse, which tracks different payment methods, holiday sales rose 8.5% from last year.

The majority of these sales came from clothing and jewelry purchases.

500 Million COVID-19 Rapid Tests Coming Soon

President Joe Biden says the Federal Government will buy 500 million COVID-19 rapid test kits and distribute them free of charge to the public.

This comes in response to high demand, especially with individuals trying to slow the spread by testing before they come in contact with relatives around the holidays.

The first delivery is expected at the beginning of January.

Instacart: The Most Common Purchases

Instacart has analyzed it’s data to determine the most common purchases throughout the United States.

The findings showcase a shift away from pandemic purchases like hand sanitizers and towards grocery items for an on-the-go lifestyle.

Common items that Americans bought were cereal bars, prepared sandwiches and energy drinks.

Instacart has also recognized another popular trend, which is several buyers are basing their purchases off viral recipe’s from social media.