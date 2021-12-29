What’s hot on the web this morning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Here is a breakdown of those stories:

When to test for COVID-19 after the holidays

As many people are returning from holiday gatherings, the demand for COVID-19 tests is growing.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising individuals to get a COVID-19 test if they’re experiencing symptoms. The CDC says this applies for people that are vaccinated or unvaccinated.

The CDC says those who have been in close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case should also get a test.

For individuals that are vaccinated, the CDC says to wait five to seven days after exposure. On the other hand, they say the unvaccinated should test immediately.

DoorDash resume’s WeDash program

DoorDash recently announced it’s enforcing a guideline again where it’s engineers, managers and top executives are required to make at least one food delivery a month

A DoorDash spokesperson told 6 News, this policy isn’t new and they only paused it during the pandemic.

Employee’s had mixed reactions to the news and one voiced their concerns on Blind. Blind is an app that lets people speak to others in their industry anonymously.

“I didn’t sign up for this, there was nothing in the offer letter/job description about this,” the post said.

The goal of the program, the DoorDash spokesperson said, is to bring all DoorDash employees closer to the experience of a restaurant worker, food delivery driver or customer support employee.

How to stream Times Square’s New Year’s Eve Ball Drop

The New Year’s Eve ball has been part of the Times Square tradition since 1907. If you don’t have cable, or a television and want to watch the ball drop for New Year’s Eve, you can still watch from a laptop or phone.

Steps to livestream:

-First, get your device that has internet access.

-Next, go to the times square website.

-Finally, click on the livestream that will show up as a video.

Festivities for the event start at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31 and last until 12:15 a.m. on Jan. 1.

You can find the schedule for the events here.