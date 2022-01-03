What’s hot on the web this morning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Here is a breakdown of those stories:

Michigan Schools to Hire Hundreds of Health Professionals

School district officials across Michigan are now in the process of hiring additional mental and physical health professionals for their students.

The effort to increase the numbers of counselors, social workers, psychologists and nurses in schools is being funded by $17.1 billion state K-12 budget that Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed.

“The pandemic reminded us that school-based mental and physical health professionals are not luxuries,” Whitmer said in a news release. “Healthy students — physically, mentally, and social-emotionally — are better learners.”

In total more than 560 health professionals will be added to school districts, statewide.

Car Maintenance Tips That Can Save You Money

New and used car prices are at record highs across the United States. According to iSeeCars.com, one way to save money on buying a new car is to prolong the life of your existing one.

Proper car maintenance is another way to increase the resale value.

According to iSeeCars.com, some of the ways to keep up on your car maintenance include the following:

1.) Washing your car regularly to avoid scratches or chips

2.) Checking your battery to ensure its life

3.) Replacing air filters so your engine doesn’t sputter or stall

4.) Checking your wheels and tires, the less tread you have then the less grip your tires will provide, which increases your chance of an accident occurring.

You can find more ways to ensure your cars reliability here.