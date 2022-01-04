What’s hot on the web this morning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Here is a breakdown of those stories:

Doctors Say to Pay Attention to Expired COVID-19 at Home Tests

As the new year started off with a major surge in coronavirus cases, doctors say testing is imperative.

While doctors are urging people to get tested for COVID-19, they say an important factor not to overlook for at home tests is expiration dates.

Experts say you may want to look closely at the tests that have been sitting around for weeks or even months in your house.

“Some companies have said these tests will work beyond their expiration date, but in all honesty, it’s really hard to keep track of which companies have prolonged expiration dates,” said Ohio Health Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Joseph Gastaldo.

For accuracy purposes, doctors say it’s best to test within the time frame on the COVID-19 test box.

East Lansing Businesses React to MSU Students Going Virtual

As Michigan State University students returned from winter break this week, the school announced classes would be online for the first three weeks of the semester.

Virtual learning came as a result of high numbers of COVID-19 cases.

Several East Lansing business owners that heavily rely on MSU student’s for sales told 6 news they are being impacted by the school going virtual.

According to local restaurants, fewer MSU students is bringing in fewer customers and staff for their business.

“I’d say 95% is students,” The General Manager of Barrio, Deanna Kascsak, said. “Some of the staff at Barrio extended their time off after MSU made its announcement. “

MSU is monitoring numbers to determine future measures.

East Lansing to Raise $50,000 for 10 New Pickleball Courts

The City of East Lansing’s Patriarche Park might have 10 new pickleball courts and one tennis court coming soon.

The funds are going to come through a crowdfunding campaign with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) and Patriarche Park Pickleball Association.

This campaign is aiming to raise $50,000 by Feb. 28 to create the new recreation area.