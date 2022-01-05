What’s hot on the web this morning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Here is a breakdown of those stories:

Lansing Police Find Missing 10-year-old girl

Officials with the Lansing Police Department say they have now found a missing 10-year-old girl.

Gerinee Streeter went missing Tuesday, Jan. 4, at around 10 p.m.

Authorities say Streeter was found shortly after being reported missing.

Lansing Police say she is now safe and back with her family.

Obesity Impacting Kid COVID-19 Hospitalizations

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), of the children currently in hospitals for COVID-19, the most common underlying condition is obesity.

In a new study released by the CDC, researchers found about two-thirds of COVID-19 patients aged 12 to 17 were obese.

The CDC also says, the length of stay in the hospital for these obese individuals is twice that of non-obese adolescents.

Of the patients hospitalized for COVID-19, the most common underlying conditions were obesity at 32.4%, followed by asthma (10%) and feeding tube dependence (8.3%).

‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Robbed Over New Year’s

Reigning “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider went to twitter saying she was robbed over the weekend. The jeopardy winner said she lost her ID, credit cards and phone.

Schneider, has won $897,600 during her 24-game streak as of Monday, Jan. 3.

“Hi all! So, first off: I’m fine. But I got robbed yesterday, lost my ID, credit cards, and phone,” Schneider wrote. “I then couldn’t really sleep last night, and have been dragging myself around all day trying to replace everything.”

Schneider didn’t go into specifics on the incident, but she did notify her fans that she may be off social media while she sorts everything out.