What’s hot on the web this morning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Here is a breakdown of those stories:

Super Bowl Location May Change Because of COVID-19 Cases

The NFL is now looking into other sites for the Super Bowl next month due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

According to NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy, as of now, Super Bowl 56 is still scheduled at the SOFI stadium in Los Angeles.

However, because restrictions are increasing for attendance at indoor events, the NFL is actively looking at other locations for the event.

The super bowl will take place on Feb. 13.

CDC Clarify “Fully Vaccinated”

Now that booster shots against COVID-19 are widely available, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is defining what “fully vaccinated” means.

According to the CDC, you are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after your second dose of the Pfizer or Maderna vaccines, or two weeks after your single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

According to U.S. health officials, that definition won’t be changing any time soon.

The CDC added new information to its site Wednesday, Jan. 5, offering details on how to stay up to date with your vaccines.

Zillow: 2022’s Hottest Housing Market

Zillow has now released its rankings for the top 10 housing markets in the United States.

According to the Zillow study, three Florida cities made it in the top 10.

Zillow ranked Tampa as the hottest housing market for the year due to its affordability and high job growth.

Here are the top 10 markets in the U.S. for 2022:

Tampa, Fla. Jacksonville, Fla. Raleigh, N.C. San Antonio, Texas Charlotte, N.C. Nashville, Tenn. Atlanta, Ga. Phoenix, Ariz. Orlando, Fla. Austin, Texas

The way Zillow described it, there are “fewer sellers willing to sell, fewer homes built by builders” but “sky-high demand.”

Zillow said the largest risk for the housing markets in 2022 will be increased interest rates.