What’s hot on the web this morning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Our top trending stories of today include: Lansing seeing the most homicides in their city due to gun violence than ever before, the Wharton Center on Michigan State University’s campus welcomes people back for opening night and Amazon echo devices and Alexa’s are recording you.

City Homicides Reach an All-Time High

This year the city of Lansing has seen the most homicides due to gun violence than ever before.

The city’s 23rd homicide of the year happened Monday night when a 34-year-old man was shot and killed.

Both Mayor Andy Schor and Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee are alarmed by the increase in these numbers.

“I’m frustrated at the number of guns in the street, I’m frustrated at people using guns to take out their anger,” Schor said. “This is happening in Lansing and all over the country.”

They say it’s not just as simple as bad people, it’s young people not thinking of consequences. It’s violent retaliation and poor conflict resolution.

Schor listed a few things the city is already doing to try and curb the violence like re-opening community centers and getting involved with neighborhood groups.

They are also taking action through their Violent Crime Initiative (VCI).

“Our Violent Crime Initiative has seized upwards of 460 guns,” Sosebee said. “That’s up from 382 last year and there’s still two months to go.”

Sosebee says law enforcement is continuing to work together in hopes of reducing the violence.

The Wharton Center Welcomes People Back

The Wharton Center on Michigan State University’s campus welcomed people back through their doors last night for the first performance since the pandemic.

Many people are excited it’s back, one woman has had season tickets there for 30 years.

“We’ve seen some wonderful performances and like I said we really missed it last year,” Angela Brown said.

Last night was opening night and Ballet Hispanico, a dance company based out of New York hit the stage.

This is the first of a variety of shows coming to the Wharton Center, from Frozen to Hamilton.

There are some COVID-19 guidelines as the Wharton Center wants to keep those enjoying the shows safe. People are required to where masks inside.

“There are some shows that require vaccinations but it will clearly say on both the media release, the social media, our web pages for those shows,” Bob Hoffman, Public Relations Manager for the Wharton Center said.

Amazon: Alexa Device is Recording Your Interactions

Amazon has fully admitted that its Echo devices and Alexa are recording your interactions every time they light up.

Usually, that happens when you start off an inquiry or command by saying, “Alexa”, but it can also happen accidentally, when the device thinks you’re saying something to wake it up.

Also, when you ask Alexa for the weather forecast, she’s not just listening, she’s recording.

Amazon says the recordings are for your benefit. Alexa adapts to your voice to better understand you.

You do have the option of deleting all those recordings. Here’s how you do it:

Go to Alexa’s privacy settings Click “Review Voice History“ There you can look at all the device’s voice recordings, sorted by either date or device Select the ones you’d like to delete (or all of them) and click “Delete Selected Recordings”