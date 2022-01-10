What’s hot on the web this morning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Here is a breakdown of those stories:

Niche Ranks The “Best” Colleges in Michigan

Stacker compiled a list of the best colleges in Michigan using rankings from Niche.

Researchers for the website collected data from Michigan colleges based on several factors including location, size, diversity, areas of focus and study abroad opportunities.

The University of Michigan comes in at the number one spot, however its acceptance rate is at 23%. Michigan State University ranked second and has a much higher acceptance rate of 71%.

Rankings for the top 10 best colleges in Michigan (Niche):

#1. University of Michigan – Ann Arbor (Ann Arbor)

#2. Michigan State University (East Lansing)

#3. Michigan Technological University (Houghton)

#4. Hope College (Holland)

#5. Calvin University (Grand Rapids)

#6. Kalamazoo College (Kalamazoo)

#7. University of Michigan – Dearborn (Dearborn)

#8. Wayne State University (Detroit)

#9. Western Michigan University (Kalamazoo)

#10. Grand Valley State University (Allendale)

Study Finds Dogs Detect Many Languages

A new study showcases how a dog’s brain can detect the different speech patterns between familiar and unfamiliar languages.

According to researchers at Eötvös Loránd University in Hungary, this is the first time scientists have shown that a non-human brain can distinguish between two languages.

This discovery was the result of tests through a brain imaging study.

The team of researchers compared each dog’s response to speech versus non-speech. They uncovered distinct activity patterns in the primary auditory cortex of the brain.

The research also displayed that older dogs were able to better distinguish between the two languages.

You can find more details on the study in the journal NeuroImage.

Lansing Piercing Shop to Offer Chip Implants

Teferra Lanier is a body piercing expert who wants to make advancements to the entire body art industry.

In February 2021, after selling nearly everything he had, Lanier opened his shop, Flesh, in Lansing’s Old Town district.

“With this shop comes a lot of innovation. So I’m trying to innovate the entire body art industry when it comes down to body piercing and bring it over to enhancements,” Lanier said.

With Lanier’s interest in technology and passion for body modification, he came up with the idea of implants that can connect to smart devices and act as a virtual wallet.

The implants are not entirely new. Employees at a company in Wisconsin were voluntarily chipped in 2019.

Flesh will be the first shop to offer these implants in Lansing. The implants run around $200 dollars.