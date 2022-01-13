What’s hot on the web this morning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Here is a breakdown of those stories:

Experts Concerned Paid Sick Policies are Worsening Omicron Surge

Across the country, more workers are getting COVID-19 and now some companies are reducing COVID sick time.

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which included two-week paid sick leave, expired at the end of 2021.

Companies are now reducing COVID sick time to align with the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention policy, where people with COVID only need to quarantine for five days.

Walmart recently joined this trend by cutting its COVID paid sick leave time in half.

A CDC Study Finds no Link Between COVID-19 Vaccines and Premature Birth

According to StudyFinds.org, as of September 2021, only one in three pregnant women have received one dose of the COVID vaccine. This is due to the ongoing concerns pregnant women are having regarding how the vaccine will impact their birth or baby.

A new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found vaccinations don’t lead to a higher risk of premature birth.

Results displayed that regardless of the trimester women receive their vaccines, or how many doses they have, there was no difference in the rate of premature birth between vaccinated and unvaccinated women.

Lay’s Unveils Chips Made with Potatoes Grown from NFL Soil

Lays potato chips is now revealing they grew potatoes in fields that were mixed with NFL field grounds to make, according to them “the greatest chips in football history.”

The company has now created NFL team-themed bags with the chips.

Steps to win one of these limited-edition bags:

Follow Lay’s on Twitter

Respond to the company’s Golden Grounds sweepstakes tweets with a video that shows how much you love your favorite team

Use #LaysGoldenGrounds or #Sweepstakes and the official NFL hashtag for your favorite team in the tweet

The Lay’s Golden Grounds Sweepstakes begins on Jan. 11 at 8 a.m. and ends on Jan. 25.