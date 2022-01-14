What’s hot on the web this morning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Here is a breakdown of those stories:

I-496 to Close for Construction in Lansing

The Michigan Department of Transportation is now investing $82 million to rebuild I-496 and repair 17 bridges in Lansing.

This maintenance includes bridges between Lansing Road and the Grand River.

The primary focus of this construction is to widen I-496, resurface sidewalks and upgrade ramps along the I-496 service drives between M-99 and the Grand River.

The funds for this project were secured by Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s rebuilding Michigan program.

The project is scheduled to begin in April of 2022. Work on I-496 is set to be complete in 2023.

According to construction managers, announcements will be made in advance for the traffic this impacts.

Grocery Shelves Show Sign of the Times

Grocery store shelves across the U.S. are now becoming noticeably bare due to recent severe weather and supply chain issues linked to COVID-19.

Americans are also eating at home more as some offices and schools are closed.

In Michigan, there is a shortage of produce, meat and packaged goods.

According to the Consumer Brands Association, U.S. groceries typically have 5% to 10% of their items out of stock. Currently the rate for items out of stock has increased to 15%.

Officials say the omicron variant spreading quickly has increased the already existing supply chain struggles and labor shortages.