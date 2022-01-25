What’s hot on the web this morning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Here is a breakdown of those stories:

Krispy Kreme Gives Free Donuts to Blood Donors

January is National Blood Donor Month, and Krispy Kreme has created a method in hopes to motivate people to donate.

From now until Jan. 31, if you donate blood and bring proof of your donation to a participating Krispy Kreme location, you can get a dozen glazed donuts for free.

The company is encouraging donations to the American Red Cross because they are saying, “it’s the worst blood shortage in over a decade.”

Proof to get your donuts can be in the form of a donor band, sticker or a digital pass on your donor app. The date of when you donated must also be displayed.

If you are interested in scheduling a appointment with the American Red Cross, click here.

American Academy of Dermatology Association: Illness Can Cause Hair Loss

According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, the stress and fever that any illness can bring to the body is correlated with hair loss.

The association says that getting sick can force more hair into the shedding phase, and when people have stress on their body, the hair quits cycling.

Some hairstylists who have had clients with this same issue are giving the advice to take vitamins that help your hair grow, avoid coloring or using heat on your hair and find ways to keep stress levels low.

Doctors expect the shedding will last six months to a year, but the hair should grow back.