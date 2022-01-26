What’s hot on the web this morning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Here is a breakdown of those stories:

Mark Cuban Launches Online Pharmacy

According to a A September Gallup poll, 18 million Americans were unable to pay for at least one prescription medication. Mark Cuban, from Shark Tank, is actively working to bring that number down.

The billionaire has now launched a online pharmacy called, Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company (MCCPD), to help lower the costs of medications.

The pharmacy will sell generic drugs and charge consumers the manufacturers’ prices, in addition to a flat 15% markup and pharmacist fee.

For example, the retail price for Imatinib, a common drug used to treat Leukemia, is $9,657 per month and Cuban’s company is offering it for only $47 a month.

Voice of ‘Charlie Brown’ dies at 65

California native Peter Robbins, better known as the voice actor of Charlie Brown has died at 65-years-old.

The actor brought Charlie Brown to life in the Peanuts cartoons from the 1960s.

Robbins started voicing Charlie Brown at 9-years-old.

The voice actors family said he took his life last week.

Robbins’ loved ones are asking for privacy at the moment. They say they will hold a memorial service for him at a future date.

Dolly Parton Launches New Baking Mixes

Dolly Parton and Duncan Hines are collaborating on a line of baking mixes and frostings.

The baking items are all inspired by Parton’s southern roots.

The line includes a banana cake mix, coconut cake mix, buttercream frosting and chocolate buttercream frosting.

Duncan Hines is also creating a baking collection box that includes a Dolly-inspired tea towel and spatula.

The collection will be available online beginning today.