What’s hot on the web this morning

New Coronavirus Sub-Variant Identified

A new coronavirus sub-variant has been identified called, “stealth omicron”.

United States health officials say we need to stop chasing short-term solutions and focus on longer-term fixes that will help us cope with the virus.

The world health organization is monitoring the spread of this new subvariant.

According to Doctor Anthony Fauci, the president’s top medical advisor, there’s an urgent need for a universal coronavirus vaccine.

The universal vaccine is called pan-coronavirus vaccine. It would be targeted toward the types of variants that might commonly cause outbreaks.

Itchy Eyes Reported as Omicron Symptom

Itchy eyes is a new symptom being reported by people with the omicron variant.

Some Twitter users have shared their experience saying they have “watery itchy eyes” as well as other allergy-like symptoms.

Google searches for this symptom have also been on the rise since the omicron variant began to spread.

Since the omicron variant is relatively new, there isn’t a lot of peer-reviewed research on its specific symptoms.

Although If you’re experiencing itchy eyes, but don’t have any of the main symptoms of the coronavirus, the Advanced Ocular Care Service says not to worry. Irritated eyes may instead be a sign of allergies.

Hudsonville Ice Cream Comes Out With Seven New Little Debbie Flavors

Little Debbie and Hudsonville ice cream are teaming up to turn seven of the snacks into ice cream.

Here is a list of the new flavors:

Oatmeal Creme Pies: Vanilla creme ice cream with soft oatmeal cookie pieces and a hint of molasses

Vanilla creme ice cream with soft oatmeal cookie pieces and a hint of molasses Cosmic Brownies: Brownie batter ice cream filled with mini rainbow chips and brownie pieces

Brownie batter ice cream filled with mini rainbow chips and brownie pieces Zebra Cakes: White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a milk chocolate fudge swirl

White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a milk chocolate fudge swirl Honey Buns: Honey bun flavored ice cream with glazed honey bun pieces and a sweet cinnamon swirl

Honey bun flavored ice cream with glazed honey bun pieces and a sweet cinnamon swirl Strawberry Shortcake Rolls: White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a tart strawberry swirl

White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a tart strawberry swirl Swiss Rolls: Chocolatey cake ice cream with chocolate cake pieces and a swirl of whipped cream

Chocolatey cake ice cream with chocolate cake pieces and a swirl of whipped cream Nutty Bars: Peanut butter ice cream swirled with chocolatey waffle cone pieces and a thick fudge swirl

The ice cream is offered in pints for $2.50, and you can look for them in Walmart stores beginning Feb. 1.