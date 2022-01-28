What’s hot on the web this morning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Here is a breakdown of those stories:

Be a Tourist in Your Town Cancelled in Lansing

The annual Lansing-area Be A Tourist In Your Own Town event has cancelled its 2022 festivities, the event announced on its official Facebook.

The post did not provide a reason why it cancelled.

Be A Tourist In Your Own Town is an annual event where residents can purchase a $1 passport that grants access to Impression 5 Science Center, Potter Park Zoo, the State Capitol Building, Michigan Historical museum, and other Greater Lansing attractions.

Now officials with the event are encouraging people to be involved with the Love Lansing Like A Local campaign.

The campaign that launches this summer strives to have individuals support local businesses and attractions in the area.

Nearly 800K Nissan SUV’s Recalled

Nissan has announced a recall of nearly 800,000 SUVs in the U.S. and Canada due to a defect with the dash side harnesses.

The recall affects nearly 793,000 Nissan Rogue units from 2014, 2015 and 2016 model years.

“In affected vehicles, if water and salt collect in the driver’s side foot well and side sill, it may wick up the dash side harness tape and enter the connector, which may cause corrosion. Corrosion at the connector may cause issues such as driver’s power window or power seat inoperative, AWD warning light on, battery discharge, and or thermal damage to the connector. In rare cases, a fire could potentially occur, increasing the risk of injury.” reads a description of the defect, per Nissan

Nissan plans to send out invitation to repair letters to the owners who were impacted by the defect. The letter instructs owners to bring their SUV to an authorized Nissan dealer to have the repairs completed free of charge.

Elon Musk Offered Teen $5K to Shut Down Twitter Account Tracking His Private Flights

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently offered $5,000 to a 19-year-old in order to shut down a Twitter account that tracks his private flights.

Jack Sweeney runs 15 flight-tracking accounts using a bot he created that automatically posts when a celebrity’s flight leaves or lands at an airport.

“I don’t love the idea of being shot by a nutcase,” Musk said in the message.

“Any chance to up that to $50k? It would be great support in college and would possibly allow me to get a car, maybe even a Model 3,” Sweeney responded back.

The last interaction between the two occurred a week ago. The teenager said he would delete the account for no money if Musk gave him an internship. Musk has not yet responded.