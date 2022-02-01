What’s hot on the web this morning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Here is a breakdown of those stories:

MSU professor nominated as the first black woman on the Federal Reserve System Board

A Michigan State University Professor was recently nominated by President Biden to be on the Federal Reserve System Board.

If this nomination goes through, Lisa Cook will be the first black woman to serve on the board in 108 years.

The Federal Reserve System Board conducts the nation’s monetary policy with the purpose of maintaining stability in the nation’s financial system.

Cook told MSU she is grateful to President Biden for nominating her to serve on the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, and she would be honored to serve.

Domino’s Offers Customers $3 ‘Tip’ to Skip Delivery

Wish you could get paid to pick up your own pizza? Now you have the chance.

Domino’s is offering customers $3 to order their pizza online, and pick up themselves, rather than to have it delivered.

However there is a catch, the money does have to be used on a future purchase.

The company did not mention staffing issue’s, but last October several reports showed Dominos was struggling to find drivers.

This offer ends on May 22.