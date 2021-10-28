What’s hot on the web this morning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Our top trending stories on the web this morning include: Kellogg’s workers still continuing to strike, Deluca’s Italian Restaurant has sold, and there have been newly discovered chemicals in foods at several fast food restaurants.

Kellogg’s Workers Continue to Strike:

Kellogg’s workers continue to strike and their supporters last night held a rally in downtown, Battle Creek.

The dispute involves an assortment of pay and benefit issues such as the loss of premium health care, holiday and vacation pay and reduced retirement benefits.

Union workers on strike showed up right across the street from the company’s headquarters.

A Kellogg’s spokesperson said they look forward to getting back to the table because they and union leaders will be back to negotiating conversations as early as next Tuesday.

Deluca’s Italian Restaurant Has Sold

The long loved DeLuca’s Italian Restaurant in Lansing has officially been sold. The restaurant will remain up and running, with new owners.

Deluca’s is a family business that started in 1960, originally as Willow Bar. The bar offered pizza, which ended up bringing in more business. The owners then made the decision to turn it into a restaurant.

DeLuca’s offers dining rooms, a separate bar and food preparation areas. The site also offers ample parking.

The new owners plan to officially take over the restaurant on Monday.

The previous owners said they are excited for new people to bring a different style to Lansing.

Phthalates and Similar Chemicals were Found in Foods at Several Fast Food Restaurants

A new study published in the journal of “Nature” reveals that phthalates, a chemical used to keep plastics soft, were found in the food at several fast food restaurants.

These restaurants include McDonald’s, Burger King, Domino’s, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and Chipotle.

The chemicals were also found in gloves used to handle the food, which study authors believe may be the source of contamination.

Phthalates are linked to a host of health issues in children and adults. In adults, they have been linked to everything from reproductive issues to endocrine system problems. The National Institutes of Health cited a need to regulate phthalates in food to protect brain development in children, linking the compounds to ADHD and behavioral disorders.

The FDA is aware of the issue, but has not yet issued a statement.