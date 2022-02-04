What’s hot on the web this morning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Here is a breakdown of those stories:

Amazon Founder’s Ex-Wife Donates $100 Million to Communities in Schools Organization

A national organization with locations in Michigan is now receiving a very large donation.

Communities In Schools is an organization that works to help students succeed in the classroom regardless of race, zip code, social or economic factors.

Philanthropist Mackenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, announced she is donating $133 million to the organization.

It operates locally in six Lansing area schools.

The group says it will use the funds to reach more schools and serve more students.

Feminine Hygiene Products Tax Eliminated

A new law that eliminates the state’s six percent sales tax on feminine hygiene products officially went into effect Thursday, Feb 4.

Getting the law passed has long been the goal of lawmakers. Supporters say its unfair to tax specific items that are necessities.

The nearly $7 million in lost revenue will be reimbursed to the school aid fund from other sources as specified by the bills.

Raising Cane’s Coming Soon to East Lansing

Raising Cane’s is thrilled to bring its famous chicken fingers to the Lansing area this year.

The fast food restaurant has been in business for almost 26 years now.

They say what customers enjoy the most is the variety of different chicken combo meals they have to choose from, ranging from chicken fingers, to sandwiches and of course the crinkle cut fries.

The new location will be at C859-Grand River & M.A.C.

According to a statement, Raising Cane’s is still in the planning stages of this process. The fast food restaurant hopes to make an announcement soon regarding the new location.