What’s hot on the web this morning

Lansing Township Police Dept. Warns People of Scam Calls

The Lansing Township Police Department (LTPD) is now warning people about a new series of scam calls.

Recently the LTPD have noticed scam calls by people impersonating the police.

The department first became aware that another phone number’s caller-ID was being portrayed as “Lansing Township PD.”

The scam happened when a caller who was on the phone informed the person on the other line they had two warrants out for their arrest.

Authorities say if you get this call to ignore it and not provide any personal, or financial information.

Catching COVID-19: Why Some People Don’t Get It

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, if one person in your household gets COVID-19, that doesn’t mean everyone else will.

A recent report from the CDC shows the chances of transmission in the household setting is about 53%.

Dr. Joseph McGargill, a physician with MercyOne says there are many reasons why.

The main factors are:

Known or unknown pre-exposure . It’s possible that someone had COVID beforehand and was unaware. This means that their body has antibodies against the current infection in the household, making them more resistant to catching it.

. It’s possible that someone had COVID beforehand and was unaware. This means that their body has antibodies against the current infection in the household, making them more resistant to catching it. Current exposure, although in close contact . There is also a chance someone didn’t get a large enough antigen or virus exposure, causing them not to actually get sick at all.

. There is also a chance someone didn’t get a large enough antigen or virus exposure, causing them not to actually get sick at all. Genetics. Some people who get COVID may respond better to the virus genetically, meaning they may show no symptoms even after a positive test.

Shortest Fishing Season Lasts 36 Minutes

The Black Lake Sturgeon fishing season started and finished in only 36 minutes this year.

The season’s quota only allows for six Black Lake Sturgeon to be caught. According to the Department of Natural Resources, all six sturgeons were caught within an hour.

The largest sturgeon caught was a male that weighed 67 lbs and was 62 inches long.