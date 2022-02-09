LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Here is a breakdown of those stories:

Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign Totals Released

The results are now officially in from the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign .

From Dec. 17 to Jan. 1, law enforcement officers from 80 police departments, sheriff offices and Michigan State Police (MSP) posts increased patrols across the state for the campaign.

Preliminary reports showcase that officers made 4,099 traffic stops, arrested 140 drivers under the influence, issued 906 speeding citations and 35 seat belt citations.

Officers are hopeful that campaigns like this can help to save lives and decrease crashes by stopping impaired drivers.

Clinton Transit Blue Bus Hours Extended

The Clinton Transit Blue Bus is now extending its hours during weekdays.

The new weekday hours are 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Monday-Friday, with Saturday hours from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The new schedule extended the previous 7:00 p.m. cut off by two hours to allow people the chance to ride longer.

The bus provides curb-to-curb rides, which can be scheduled by calling the dispatch department at 989-224-8127.

Dome Home For Sale Comes With Grass Airstrip

A unique dome home hidden in a heavily-wooded area in Rolla, Missouri is now on the market.

The home that was constructed in 2003, has a finished basement complete with a living area, a bedroom, and a bathroom. However, the main and upper floors are mostly incomplete.

The geodesic dome is located on a dirt and gravel road about 60 miles south of Jefferson City.

The huge triangle-shaped windows allow an abundance of sunlight in.