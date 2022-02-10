LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Border Delay Prompts GM Delta Plant to Cancel Shift

The General Motors Delta Township Assembly Plant has now canceled another shift because of border delay problems.

The first shift production at Lansing Delta Township is cancelled Thursday, February 10 because of production disruptions due to part shortage issues.

Canadian truck drivers are protesting COVID-19 restriction along border crossings with Michigan.

For four days now, the Ambassador Bridge, which connects Ontario to Detroit, has been blocked.

These disruptions have directly impacted the supplies coming into the U.S.

Americans Drank 31% Less in 2021 Than in 2020

A new survey from DrugAbuse.com reveals the average Michigander had 656 alcoholic drinks in 2021, which is the equivalent of 13 ‘standard sized drinks’ each week.

Individuals drank 31% less than in 2020 when American drinkers each had 956 standard sized alcoholic drinks, the equivalent to 17 drinks per week.

This figure exceeds what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as ‘heavy drinking’, which is 14 drinks per week for men and seven per week for women.

One in four drinkers admit they drank more during the lockdown because it was cheaper than going out.

One in five of those unemployed due to the pandemic admitted they turned to alcohol.

Panera Giving Away Diamond Rings for Valentines Day

Beginning Valentine’s day, Panera Bread is giving social media users the chance to win one of 22 baguette cut diamond rings.

This baguette is a lab-grown diamond that will be presented in a bread bowl inspired ring box.

“For once, Panera doesn’t mean a BREAD baguette – this baguette is a lab-grown DIAMOND showcased in none other than a Bread Bowl inspired ring box,” Panera said in a statement.

Winners will also receive a one-year subscription to Panera’s Unlimited Sip Club, which provides unlimited coffee.

For more information on ways to enter, click here.