LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Here is a breakdown of those stories:

Nearly 60% of Americans Disapprove President Biden’s Job Performance

According to a recent CNN poll, nearly 60% of Americans disapprove of President Joe Biden’s job performance.

The same poll released in December of 2021, found that 49% of Americans approved and 51% disapproved.

The administration has been struck with criticism from across the political spectrum over inflation, its handling of the coronavirus, foreign policy and more.

In the new survey, only 36% of independents and 9% of Republicans approved approved of the job Biden is doing.

83% of democrats still approve, but that’s down from 94% last summer.

Streaming Services Hike Prices

The cost of streaming services are on the rise. This comes as there is still an industry urge for more original content.

Netflix has increased the monthly cost of a standard plan to $15.49 from $13.99.

Amazon is raising the monthly price of a Prime membership, which includes streaming videos, to $14.99 from $12.99.

According to doxoInsights, a market researcher, streaming services may be testing how high they can push prices before subscribers revolt.

New Iteration of Wii Sports, “Nintendo Switch Sports”, Coming in April

Wii Sports, the game that households played nonstop more than a decade ago, is back.

Nintendo is bringing a new iteration of the iconic sports game that will feature old favorites like bowling and tennis, and add three new sports including soccer, volleyball, and bad mitten.

“Nintendo Switch Sports” will be available on April 29.