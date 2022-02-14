LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Here is a breakdown of those stories:

Children Valentines Day Boxes

Valentines Day isn’t just for adults, your kids can join in on the fun by making a special valentines box.

These boxes are one of the most popular modern tradition for children to bring to their classrooms on the day that’s all about spreading the love.

Crafting a Valentines box allows kids to use their creativity to come up with a unique theme and design.

Boxes are a positive way they can express their feelings and appreciation this holiday. And of course they will love gifting their friends with valentines and goodies to stuff in their own personal boxes.

Potter Park Zoo Ice Safari

Potter Park Zoo in Lansing is hosting two more dates for their annual ice safari this year on Feb. 19 and 20.

The event features one of a kind animal ice carvings throughout the entire zoo.

The ice carvings will be provided by Miller Ice Sculptures of Lansing.

Visitors can also enjoy seeing the animals outside as the zoo says many of them thrive in cold environments.

The ice safari will be held from 10 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day.

Winning Super Bowl Players Get $150,000

Although the Cincinnati Bengal’s came up short in last nights game, they didn’t walk away with nothing.

Each player on the losing Super Bowl team will still take home $75,000.

This reward even goes for players that didn’t play a second of the game.

Only one team can take home the Lombardi trophy, and of course last night that was the Los Angeles Rams.

Each player on the winning team takes home $150,000.