LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Here is a breakdown of those stories:

Michigan Gas Prices Remain High

Last week, gas prices hit their highest mark since 2014 at $3.44, and they’re still remaining close to that level.

This week Michiganders are paying an average of $3.35 per gallon, which is still 19 cents higher than last month. This is also 88 cents higher than this same time last year.

The average U.S. price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline increased 15 cents over the past three weeks to $3.55 per gallon.

Most expensive Michigan gas price averages:

Marquette ($3.49) Metro Detroit ($3.39) Ann Arbor ($3.36)

Least expensive Michigan gas price averages:

Saginaw ($3.29) Grand Rapids ($3.30) Traverse City ($3.33)

Michigan Man Wins $1.5M on Super Bowl Bet

One Michigan man took home the big bucks after Super Bowl Sunday.

Kyle, a player on Draft Kings Sports Book used a million dollar free bet to ring in $1.5 million, thanks to a Los Angeles Rams win.

Kyle, even waited until the Rams were down, to live bet them for better odds.

Talk about lucky!

States Where People Stay Married the Longest

A new study by Point2Homes shows were you live may have a large impact on how long your marriage lasts.

Research showcased how marriages in West Virginia and Maine lasted longer than anywhere else in the U.S., an average of 22 years.

The study also found that New Jersey and North Dakota have the lowest divorce rates in the nation.

Nevada and Arkansas lead the way when it comes to calling it quits.